NEW YORK — As the Mets on Saturday departed Citi Field for Yankee Stadium on a fleet of buses, they did so with their strongest bunch in almost two months. They’ve toiled away with various replacements — from minor-league players to outside acquisitions — as they’ve tried to remain afloat during a brutal stretch of injuries. They’ve fought hard, but their offense has suffered in a way that, if it continued, would not allow them to sustain any success in the long run.