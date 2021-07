When the Los Angeles Lakers signed Andre Drummond in March, the overwhelming expectation was that he would only be be a one-year rental because the Lakers will be limited to what they can offer him this summer. While that still may be the case, neither side has closed the door on a reunion — in fact, they've done quite the opposite. During the Lakers' exit interviews, Frank Vogel said that he hopes Drummond is part of the team "for a long time.