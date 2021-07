Sure, you’ve been talking for basically your entire life, but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy. Communicating with your partner can be hard no matter your age or how long you’ve been dating, and silence is one of the most misinterpreted forms of interaction. There’s a reason that people look up things like “silence quotes” and, “what it means if they don’t text you back”; it’s not uncommon for people to be unsure how to interpret silence from their partner.