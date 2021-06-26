The Clothes You Need For Your Back-To-Work Wardrobe
As some of us return to the office, we are faced with the ultimate conundrum — a closet full of clothes, but nothing to wear. Planning a back-to-work wardrobe may cause even more anxiety for those who got used to their sweatpants and for those who may have experienced stress-related weight gain from the pandemic. In fact, the American Psychological Association found that 42% of adults they surveyed in their "Stress in America" report cited weight gain from the time the pandemic started, with an average weight gain of 29 pounds. Tobias, an 18-year-old who is returning to work and school, told HuffPost, "Stress and exhaustion can cause that, so even if you've gained 5 or 50 pounds, you're still you."www.thelist.com