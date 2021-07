Max Verstappen says Red Bull provided him with the best car he’s had this season as he dominated the Styrian Grand Prix to extend his championship lead. Starting from pole position, Verstappen pulled away from Lewis Hamilton in the opening stint so was never under threat from an undercut, and then eased further clear after the pit stops to the extent that Hamilton was left to chase the fastest lap. Having shown better tire management than Mercedes as well as strong pace, Verstappen says the whole package was the best it has been all year.