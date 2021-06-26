Bruins’ 2021 Free Agent Targets: Goaltenders

With the Tampa Bay Lightning putting the finishing touches on back-to-back Stanley Cups Wednesday night the 2020-2021 season has finally come to an end. It also means that a somewhat condensed and likely flurry of activity offseason is about to begin. One of the first landmarks is the opening of the buyout window, set for 48 hours from the awarding of the Cup or approximately later tonight. Teams will have until 5pm EST on July 27th to make the decision to buyout a player or not. With the expansion draft set for July 21st it could make for some interesting times over the next couple weeks as teams look to finish off their protection lists, draft boards, and free agency plans. For Detroit, per Cap Friendly, they have eight players who are eligible for a buyout: Dylan Larkin, Frans Nielsen, Robby Fabbri, Richard Panik, Vladislav Namestnikov, Danny DeKeyser, Troy Stetcher, and Thomas Griess. Let’s take a look at all eight and see if there are any strong candidates to join Justin Abdelkader on the buyout list.