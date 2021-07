Having finally got the road monkey off their backs last night, the D-backs have the chance to win a series this afternoon in San Diego. That’s something they haven’t done since taking three of four in Colorado, on May 2. Even chances to win a series have largely been notable by their absence, due to the large number of sweeps the team has suffered. The team saw just one such opportunity in five weeks, from May 17-June 21. And when they have turned up, the team has failed to seize it. Since that series win, the D-backs are 0-6 in opportunities to take a series: