Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Funny RICK AND MORTY Wendy's Commercial

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t seen this yet, here’s an incredibly funny Wendy’s commercial featuring Rick and Morty. The crazy new ad aired prior to the Rick and Morty Season 5 premiere last weekend. The commercial specifically highlights Wendy’s new breakfast menu. In the video, Rick and Morty return home from another...

geektyrant.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Honey Chicken Biscuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Rick and Morty’: So Many Decoys, and an Homage to ‘Ex Machina’ and ‘Highlander,’ in ‘Mortiplicity’

Spoiler Alert: Do not read until you have watched “Rick and Morty” Season 5, Episode 2, “Mortiplicity.”. It’s hard to believe that it took this long for “Rick and Morty” to go to the 1996 film “Multiplicity” for an episode title reference, but here we are now in Season 5, with “Mortiplicity.” However, the premise here is that Rick has created decoys in the aftermath of the Space Beth situation, which is quite smart considering just how often people, places, and things seem to be after him.
TV SeriesDecider

How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 2

Get ready, broh. Rick and Morty is back with an all-new episode this week. That’s right, Season 5’s premiere wasn’t a one-off thing. This new season is swinging in full force. That’s a big deal when it comes to Rick and Morty. Most shows follow a fairly consistent release schedule,...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Fortnite fans are calling for Rick and Morty’s house to be added in Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 has introduced an alien invasion into the battle royale. With it, some fresh content debuted, including some map changes, a new battle pass, and more. Thanks to the continuation of weekly challenges, players have been levelling up their battle passes to unlock new cosmetics. One of these cosmetics is the Rick Sanchez skin from the popular show Rick and Morty. Since this addition was made to the game, Rick Sanchez has proven to be a fan favorite skin this season. Now, players want the crossover to go a step further. Some fans have been calling for Rick’s house to be added into Fortnite in Season 7.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Fans are Excited Over Space Beth's Season 5 Return

Rick and Morty fans are excited over Space Beth's return in Season 5's newest episode! The much anticipated fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is now well underway, and one of the biggest questions fans had following the premiere episode is where Beth's Clone, dubbed as "Space Beth" by the show and fans, was following the end of the fourth season. That finale teased there would be a huge shake up to the central family dynamic, but had not been addressed until the second episode. In fact, it's addressed in a pretty hilarious way.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Offers Waldron Loki Love; "Community" Hope?

When he's not busy being a mover-and-a-shaker in the cutthroat world of adult animation with upcoming projects Krapopolis for FOX and an adaptation of Nathan Pyle's Strange Planet for Apple TV+, or in the middle of rolling out the fifth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon does find time to watch a little television. In this case, it's Marvel Studios and Disney Plus' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki– if for no other reason than the connection the two shows have. See, Michael Waldron (Heels) is the writer of Loki and the Emmy Award-winning producer of Rick and Morty Season 4 episode "The Vat of Acid Episode" (as well as the writer & producer of "The Old Man and the Seat"). Harmon took to Instagram to have a little fun with the connection they have (and contrary to what Harmon thinks, the joke still pretty much works for us) before praising the series and threatening to drunkenly demand more.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Creators Tease More Canon Coming in Season 5

Rick and Morty's creators are teasing some major canonical changes coming later this season! The fan favorite Adult Swim animated series has finally returned for its fifth season, and one thing fans have been excited to see is how things have changed for the Smith family since the fourth season finale shook things up with not only the arrival of Space Beth, but the take down of a second Galactic Federation. While the series has made fun of fans' desire for more canon before, it seems that the fifth season will be diving further into it.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: Rick and Morty “Mortyplicity”

Somebody is hunting down Rick and the Smith family. Thankfully, they only knocked off one of Rick’s decoy families that he stationed throughout the country. As the family attempts to hunt down other versions of themselves, they soon discover that they, too, were decoys. On and on, decoys continue to...
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Shares Incredible Studio Ghibli Crossover Promo

Rick and Morty has shared an incredible crossover with Studio Ghibli's My Neighbor Totoro with its newest promo for the Adult Swim animated series! Rick and Morty has finally returned for its much anticipated fifth season, and with it premiering its first episode last week, the season is now well underway. Adult Swim seemed to go even bigger this time around as they expanded their promotional efforts for Rick and Morty's premiere in some huge ways. Not only kicking off a special worldwide celebration for the season premiere, but releasing some cool and unexpected official crossovers for the occasion.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Rick and Morty’s “Mortplicity” Is Hiding an Behind-the-Scenes Easter Egg

If Rick and Morty‘s latest episode strained your brain watching it, imagine writing it. While talking about the making of “Mortplicity”, episode writer Albro Lundy broke down the challenges of creating a never-ending cycle of AI-related revelations and betrayals. He also revealed the behind-the-scenes Easter egg you probably missed. “Mortyplicity”...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Too many Ricks and a whole lot of murder on a great Rick And Morty

Narrative shows—dramas and comedies alike—depend on stakes. Actions need to have consequences in order for a story to work; not just in terms of building emotional investment and relatability (whatever that really means), but just as a way of establishing enough enough internal consistency for what we’re watching (or reading about) to have any meaning at all. Consequences lead to different potential outcomes, and the characters involved in those outcomes have preferences as to how things will work out; so does the audience. Sometimes our preferences mirror the characters’, sometimes they’re different, but on a basic level, we need a reason to be interested in what happens next. Which is a very convoluted way of explaining what I mean by “stakes.” And if you’re still awake after reading this paragraph, bravo to you, because I barely made it.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'Rick and Morty' Episode 2 Preview: Double Trouble for the Smith Family

Rick and Morty face a family-sized problem in tonight's new episode on Adult Swim. Last week's season opener saw the ridiculous Mr. Nimbus live up to the title of Rick's eternal nemesis, while Morty made enemies with an entire civilization, and Beth and Jerry ended up in bed with a third party. That explosive start to season 5 sets a high bar for tonight's new episode.
TV SeriesDecider

Where Do ‘Rick and Morty’ Live?

Between breaking down Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics and creating enough decoy families to cause fans to question everything, Rick and Morty‘s latest episode raised a great, unanswered question. It’s been five seasons now, and we still have no idea where we are in the continental United States. So where do Rick and Morty live?

Comments / 0

Community Policy