Social media helps travelers buy multimillion-dollar properties without stepping foot in them: "People are surfing the web like crazy." Frederic Barth, a Cannes-based agent with Sotheby’s International Realty, says he recently sold a house to a buyer who saw the property only via WhatsApp due to COVID-19 restrictions on international travel. “He’s a French national, living in the United States for the past 15 years, who bought a 5 million [euro] villa in St. Tropez sight unseen. We’ve never seen that in the past,” says Barth, who adds, “We had another buyer from Denmark who purchased a 2 million [euro] villa close to Cannes exactly the same way.”