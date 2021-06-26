Russia’s Missile Truck in the Sky: The Old Tu-95 Bomber Is a Killer
The vast majority of the Russian Federation’s military equipment is legacy or surplus from the Soviet Union days — be they small arms, tanks, jets, or armored personnel carriers. Bombers are no exception. However, one particular bomber, the Tupolev Tu-95 has remained relevant into the 21st century due to a combination of airframe refurbishment, electronics, and avionics upgrades, and most importantly, longs strides in weaponry, particularly standoff missiles.www.19fortyfive.com