Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Russia’s Missile Truck in the Sky: The Old Tu-95 Bomber Is a Killer

By Caleb Larson
19fortyfive.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vast majority of the Russian Federation’s military equipment is legacy or surplus from the Soviet Union days — be they small arms, tanks, jets, or armored personnel carriers. Bombers are no exception. However, one particular bomber, the Tupolev Tu-95 has remained relevant into the 21st century due to a combination of airframe refurbishment, electronics, and avionics upgrades, and most importantly, longs strides in weaponry, particularly standoff missiles.

www.19fortyfive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballistic Missile#Nuclear Warheads#Nuclear Propulsion#Soviet#German#Austrian#Contra#Russian#Vostock#Tsar Bomba#Defense#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
Related
Military19fortyfive.com

This Russian Submarine Was Built to Kill Aircraft Carriers. It Accidently Sank Itself.

Service onboard a submarine is certainly not for everybody, with such an assignment requiring extended periods of time spent on board a cramped, submerged, windowless vessel. What is more, service on a submarine can come with a significant risk: any small mistake or a freak accident that would be problematic for a surface vessel can be potentially catastrophic for a submarine operating underwater. No incident better captures this reality than the freak sinking of a Russian submarine at the turn of the century.
Military19fortyfive.com

Thermobaric Weapons: The Horrific Way Russia Could ‘Melt’ an Army in a War

The TOS-1 Buratino is a unique Russian self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS) that has seen action in global hotspots like Afghanistan, Chechnya, Iraq and Syria. Like the enormous 240-millimeter 2S4 self-propelled mortar, the TOS-1’s specialty is obliterating heavily fortified positions. Although some of these may be found in rural rebel strongholds and fortified caves, they have often been employed in heavily urbanized environments. It’s gained a uniquely nasty reputation because of the horrifying effects of its fuel-air explosive warheads.
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Army Had a Terrifying Plan to Launch a Nuclear War on Russia

Today the use of nuclear weapons is a near-unthinkable military option of last resort. But back in the 1950s, that norm had yet to be established. The U.S. Army believed then that in the event of war with the Soviet Union, tactical nukes would be landing left and right across the battlefield. It, therefore, fielded the “Pentomic” division to fight on the anticipated nuclear hellscape. It even gave battalion-level commanders access to short-range nuclear shells, which risked blasting the units that fired them.
MilitaryTelegraph

Russia shows off nuclear submarine firepower after Black Sea skirmishes

Russia has sent three nuclear submarines to a naval parade for the first time in a "show of strength" after recent skirmishes in the Black Sea. On Monday, a Russian Oscar-II Class nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine was spotted entering the Baltic Sea. Two other nuclear-powered submarines were also identified, one...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Russian MiG-31s Armed With Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles Join Tu-22M3 Bombers In Syria

The missile-armed aircraft could present a significant counter to HMS Queen Elizabeth and its strike group. A pair of Russian MiG-31K Foxhound jet fighters armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles has touched down for the first time in Syria, which is also the first trip anywhere outside of Russia for these aircraft and weapons. These converted interceptors are joined by Tu-22M3 Backfire-C bombers at Khmeimim Air Base in Syria’s coastal Latakia province, marking the second time the latter type has been deployed to the country in the space of a month. These aircraft are ostensibly in the country to take part in exercises in the eastern Mediterranean Sea that will also include other types of planes, as well as Russian warships and submarines.
Military19fortyfive.com

Dead Hand: How Russia Would Have Killed Billions in a Nuclear War

The 1970s were some of the lowest years of Cold War for the United States. In that decade, the Vietnam War divided the American public who, dazed and confused from the long, grinding war cried for peace at any price. The Soviet Union was leading the nuclear arms race and appeared strong.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Russian Supersonic Bombers Are Training for War Against NATO in the Black Sea

Last week, the United States Navy and more than thirty international partners began taking part in the annual Exercise Sea Breeze, which took place in the Black Sea – and Russia is none too pleased. In addition to conducting tests of its S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems in the Krasnodar Region, on Wednesday Russia announced that Tu-22M3 bombers performed a scheduled patrol flight over the neutral waters.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Russia’s Most Powerful Bombers Are Training for War in the Arctic

Russia’s Tupolev Tu-95MS and Tu-160 have logged a lot of miles over the years, and each of the Cold War-era bombers continues to remain a key component of Russia’s triad. The capabilities of the bombers were further demonstrated this week when the aircraft conducted launches of cruise missiles at targets at an Arctic firing range during missile firing drills.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Watch A Russian Tu-95MS Bear Bomber Unleash Its Cold War-Era Tail Guns

The defensive weapons were put through their paces during the course of large-scale long-range bomber maneuvers. The Russian Ministry of Defense’s latest video presenting its now-regular long-range bomber drills includes a relatively rare in-action view of the tail guns of the Tupolev Tu-95MS Bear-H spitting out 23mm rounds. The Tu-95MS — which, despite its antiquated looks, is actually a good deal younger than the U.S. Air Force’s B-52H — is one of very few frontline aircraft still equipped with a tail gunner’s position, something you can read about in detail here.
Military19fortyfive.com

Soviet DNA: How North Korea Built Such a Big and Deadly Missile Arsenal

North Korea is continuing to make steady progress on its ballistic missile capabilities. The DPRK now operates an arsenal of highly advanced short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) that increasingly appear capable of posing a challenge to ballistic missile defenses deployed in South Korea. North Korea has also continued to unveil new models of its Pukguksong-series of submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).
Military19fortyfive.com

The Mighty Russian Military Was Humiliated In This One War

On New Year’s Eve, 1994 Russian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles poured into the streets of Grozny with an assault expected to snuff out the self-declared Chechcen Republic of Ichkeria, as black smoke poured into the sky from oil tanks set ablaze by a dawn artillery bombardment. Defense Minister Pavel...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Air Force Is Drooling: How the SR-72 Could Be a Mach 5 Bomber

Hypersonic weapons—those capable of flying over five times the speed of sound—are the hot new buzzword of defense industrial complexes across the globe. China, Russia, and the United States have all vigorously and relatively openly pursued a diverse array of hypersonic weapons programs, adding fuel to the fire of a growing arms race.
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Russian Air Force begins nuclear-capable Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bomber exercises

Russian strategic Tu-160 and Tu-95MS bombers capable of carrying nuclear missiles have launched planned tactical flight exercises in Russia. “In total, around 20 aircraft will be involved in the exercises, including Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers and Il-78 tanker aircraft,” he detailed in a release the Ministry of Defense of the Eurasian country.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Have Submarines Nearly as Good as the U.S. Navy

Is the U.S. Navy’s undersea advantage starting to erode?. The Russian submarine fleet is growing at a steady pace, both qualitatively and quantitatively, and will pose a significant challenge to the United States within five years. In particular, Russia’s advanced Yasen-class submarines are nearly as quiet as the most advanced American submarines, which are widely regarded as the best in the world due to their extremely silent operation. In addition, the Chinese Navy is undergoing rapid modernization and could soon rival the best American and Russian submarines.

Comments / 6

Community Policy