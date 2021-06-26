The Corridor Crew Gang Breakdown and Recreate The Classic T-1000 VFX From TERMINATOR 2

After more than a year of closures and quarantine, many businesses and attractions are reopening to the public. Some attractions have reopened in the same condition as when they closed, just glad to have made it through the pandemic without going out of business. Other attractions took the downtime to construct new offerings and streamline things, making use of the guest-free days to do all the headache work of building without losing revenue-generating days to do it. Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank did just that and now that they have reopened, a whole new world awaits.