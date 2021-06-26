Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona man guilty of shooting wife in Wisconsin in 1988

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psajC_0ag2cgsw00
Mark Wayne Bringe

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — An Arizona man has been convicted of shooting his wife to death almost 33 years ago.

A Columbia County jury found 73-year-old Mark Wayne Bringe guilty of first-degree murder with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of Lorelei Bringe.

The woman was found dead outside her home in Poynette in August 1988, the Portage Daily Register reported. She had been shot in the head. She was 33 years old when she died.

Two guns were found near the body. When Mark Bringe told detectives in a 2017 interview about how he and his father-in-law discovered the body, he indicated that he had prior knowledge of his wife’s death, the location of her body and didn’t take action, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors charged him in February 2018 and police arrested him the same day at his home in Sahuarita, Arizona. Investigators contend that he killed his wife in a fit of jealousy because she was having an affair with a man in Michigan. Mark Bringe argued that she committed suicide.

He now faces life in prison. A sentencing date hasn’t been set yet, according to online court records.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Portage, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Columbia County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Portage, WI
State
Arizona State
Portage, WI
Government
County
Columbia County, WI
Columbia County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Poynette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Murder#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Dane County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Investigators looking for missing couple find human remains

Detectives searching for a missing Windsor couple have found human remains that may be connected to the case. Bart and Krista Halderson, ages 50 and 53 respectively, were last seen alive on July 1 at their home near DeForest, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. The couple’s 23-year-old son, Chandler, reported...
Oneida County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Oneida Co. inmate dies by suicide

An investigation is underway after an Oneida County Jail inmate died by suicide, officials said Friday. Corrections officials at the jail saw the incident unfold at about 10 p.m. Thursday and attempted lifesaving measures, Chief Deputy Daniel Hess said in a news release. The man was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander, where he was pronounced dead.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Wisconsin road construction update

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties. Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

3 killed in northern Wisconsin house fire; 3 escape blaze

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a house fire Monday morning in the northern Wisconsin town of Ashland. The Ashland Police Department said firefighters and police responded shortly after 9:30 a.m., when they discovered that three people had escaped the burning house. Three bodies were later found inside.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, July 6

Christopher and Monica Liss announce the birth of their daughter Raegan Yvonne, born at 12:25 a.m. June 30, 2021. Raegan weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Robert Oemig and Kassidy Hipke announce the birth of their son Theon Warrik, born at 6:33 p.m. July 1, 2021. Theon weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July 7, 2021

Jeffery Scott “Odie” Wehrs went home to Jesus on July 2, 2021 at the age of 60. Jeff was born to Lyle and Mary Wehrs on December 2, 1960 in Rochester, Minnesota. Jeff attended Immanuel Lutheran School and graduated from Plainview High School in 1979. He joined the US Army and served during the Cold War stationed in Germany. Upon returning he attended Concordia University, Saint Paul and later Northeast Metro Technical College for Orthotics. Jeff spent many years in the Twin City’s area before moving to Merrill Wisconsin to join Marshfield Clinic for Orthotics. Later he worked with Healthdrive as a certified Pedorthist. Jeff retired early due to an injury.
Rhinelander, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

1 arrested, 1 sought in Rhinelander woman’s slaying

A 24-year-old Rhinelander man is in custody and another suspect remains at large in connection with the shooting death of Hannah Miller, whose body was discovered June 30 east of the city, Oneida County Sheriff’s officials said Monday. Seth A. Wakefield is facing recommended charges or conspiracy to commit first-degree...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau police enforce fireworks laws over holiday weekend

Wausau Police responded to dozens of fireworks complaints over the July 4 holiday weekend, resulting in 17 citations for local residents. For those who enjoy fireworks, it’s a summer treat that helps celebrate an important milestone in our nation’s history. But annoyed dog owners, veterans with PTSD, shift workers, parents with sleeping babies and light sleepers probably can’t do much but hope that whatever excess supply is present dries up soon after the holiday is over.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

World’s tallest horse Big Jake dies in Wisconsin at age 20

POYNETTE, Wis. (AP) — The world’s tallest horse has died in Wisconsin. The 20-year-old Belgian named Big Jake died several weeks ago, WMTV reported Monday. The horse lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette. Messages left Monday at the farm by The Associated Press seeking the date the horse died weren’t immediately returned.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

2 from Wausau area seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Two people from the Wausau area suffered traumatic injuries Wednesday in a motorcycle crash near Antigo, Langlade County Sheriff’s officials confirmed Monday. The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. on County Hwy. Y near the intersection of Beattie Road in the town of Ackley, Langlade County Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Carter said.
Wisconsin Rapids, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

1 dead, 1 injured in UTV crash near Wisconsin Rapids

A 22-year-old woman died and another person was seriously injured in an early morning UTV crash in the town of Saratoga, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. A 911 caller reported the crash at about 12:45 a.m. on Ranger Road near the intersection of Squirrel Trail, according to a news release. Deputies and emergency crews arrived at the scene to find two people with severe injuries. The woman, a passenger in the UTV, died of her injuries.

Comments / 1

Community Policy