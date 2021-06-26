Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Late Night Lately: Conan O’Brien Signs Off

By Jennifer Konerman
Hollywood Reporter
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Reporter’s Late Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late night TV, coming to you each Saturday morning to ease you into your weekend. So pour your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Dana Carvey
Person
Bill Hader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Night#Dvr#Largo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Showsarcamax.com

Late Night Funny #1

After 28 years on late night and 11 years on TBS, Conan O’Brien bade farewell on Thursday night, thanking the network, producers, writers, family and fans. I’ve devoted all of my adult life — all of it — to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid. And there’s a lot of people who believe the two cannot coexist, but god, I will tell you, it is something that I believe religiously. I think when smart and stupid come together, it’s very difficult, but if you can make it happen, I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world.
EntertainmentMarietta Daily Journal

Conan was late-night's longtime underdog. He made it into surrealist art

For the third time in his career, Conan O'Brien left a late-night show Thursday, ending the 11-season run of "Conan" on TBS — preceded by the end of his seven-month stint as the host of "The Tonight Show," and that by the end of 16 years' worth of "Late Night," both on NBC. Unlike those earlier departures, he does not have another talk show on the horizon, at least not on television, but will present what has so far been described only as a "variety show" on HBO Max, a TBS corporate relative.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Conan Learns About "FUPA" – "Conan O'Brien Needs A Fan"

A fan breaks the show when she teaches Conan about the "delightfully crude" acronym FUPA. Listen to the rest of this "Conan O'Brien Needs A Fan" minisode @ http://listen.teamcoco.com/fupayt. Follow Team Coco Podcasts on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teamcocopodcasts.
CelebritiesCharlotteObserver.com

Amber Ruffin deserves to be the queen of late-night TV

Seth Meyers delivers TV's sharpest monologue, does sidesplitting impressions and books guests that wouldn't even be allowed on loading docks at most talk-show studios. But his greatest contribution may be discovering Amber Ruffin. The 42-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, native has been a "Late Night With Seth Meyers" staff writer since the...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

The Late Late Show

How ‘The Late Late Show’ Booked Prince Harry for First Sit-Down. “The get of the century,” is how FYC virtual panel moderator RuPaul described James Corden and his Late Late Show landing Prince Harry for his first sit-down interview since moving to Montecito…. TV News. Jun 24, 2021 9:30 am.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Tom Hanks Gave Conan His Nickname - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 11/09/10) The originator of the nickname "Coco," Tom Hanks talks about his visit to Pixar and love of whales. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For...
TV SeriesPosted by
Yardbarker

Judd Apatow says turning down MTV's 'Freaks and Geeks' Season 2 offer 'wasn't a hard call'

Part of Freaks and Geeks' charming staying power is the fact that it only ran for one 18-episode season at the turn of the century before NBC canceled it. In late June, Judd Apatow revealed to Collider that MTV had offered to pick Freaks and Geeks up for a second season but "at a much lower budget." Apatow, who served as executive producer alongside creator Paul Feig, expanded on why they passed on the opportunity in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sean Penn, Conan O’Brien Speak Out on Cancel Culture Labeling It ‘Ludicrous’

Two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Conan O’Brien and Sean Penn, recently got together to discuss a dominating theme in Hollywood at the moment: cancel culture. O’Brien recently invited Penn on his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. During the podcast, the two chatted about cancel culture and how some tend to write off individuals based on their previous comments and actions.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais Clarifies ‘The Office’ Cancel Culture Remarks. Ricky Gervais on Friday clarified remarks he made concerning his legendary sitcom The Office and cancel culture. In a recent interview with the BBC, the comic-actor was talking about The…. Being Funny Now “Is Kind of Our Duty”: Ricky Gervais, Ramy Youssef,...
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pete Lee: Tall, Dark, and Pleasant’ On Showtime, A People-Pleasing Comedian For Divisive Times

Those purple curtains in his backdrop are indeed a subtle tribute to Prince, but Wisconsin native Pete Lee, who started his comedy career in Minneapolis, is not out to shock or titillate you with his stand-up comedy. In fact, as the last word in the title of his first hour special for Showtime suggests, he aims to please, in a much more inoffensive way.
Moviesgoombastomp.com

Sordid Cinema Podcast #585: Ben Stiller’s The Cable Guy is One of the Most Underrated Comedies of the ‘90s.

There are plenty of overnight success stories in Hollywood, but none quite like Jim Carey’s rise to fame. After a stint on In Living Color, Carey then transitioned to the big screen with Ace Ventura, which became a sleeper hit in the spring of 1994, grossing more than $100 million on a $15 million budget. Carrey followed that up with blockbusters like The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Batman Forever, and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls— all within a span of two years, helping him become the biggest box office draw in Hollywood. From there, the rubber-faced comic was hired to star in the 1996 black comedy The Cable Guy directed by Ben Stiller and co-starring Matthew Broderick, Leslie Mann, Jack Black. The film opened to a respectable $20 million but ultimately became a box office bomb, weighed down by the toxic word of mouth from critics who called it a complete misfire. The bigger story, however, was how much money Carey was paid— the actor received $20 million from Columbia Pictures, as well as a 15% backend, and critics couldn’t wrap their head around why a studio would pay so much for any actor to star in a comedy.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

The Office

Ricky Gervais Clarifies ‘The Office’ Cancel Culture Remarks. Ricky Gervais on Friday clarified remarks he made concerning his legendary sitcom The Office and cancel culture. In a recent interview with the BBC, the comic-actor was talking about The…. ‘Ozark,’ ‘The Office’ Lead Nielsen’s 2020 Streaming Rankings. Netflix dominates Nielsen's year-end...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Leonardo DiCaprio

John Slattery Reteams With Jon Hamm for Miramax’s ‘Fletch’ Comedy Reboot. John Slattery, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo and Annie Mumolo have joined the cast of Confess, Fletch, starring Jon Hamm and are now in production. Mad Men alum Slattery is reteaming with Hamm for…. ‘The Loneliest Whale: The Search for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy