What Taught Me To Love 1970s Formula One
As I write this story, I’m sitting in the toe of the Boot at Watkins Glen International, a race track I fell in love with because it was the place where one of my favorite vintage Formula One drivers had won and died. I made my way to the track for the first time because I’d been so enamoured with the past. Now, I’ve come here every year (with the exception of 2020) for the past five years. I’ve made friends. I got married to man I met at the track.jalopnik.com