Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

U.S. report says data inconclusive on dozens of UFO sightings

By Don Jacobson
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 27 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEbt8_0ag2cApo00

June 26 (UPI) -- A highly anticipated U.S. government report on UFO sightings has concluded there's not enough data to conclusively explain them, but also did not rule out they may be of extraterrestrial origin.

The nine-page report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Friday found that there isn't enough information to draw conclusions about 143 of 144 reports of "unidentified aerial phenomena" submitted by government sources between 2004 and 2021, mainly by pilots on military training missions.

The single UAP that was explained turned out to be a large, deflating balloon, while "the others remain unexplained," according to the report, which was commissioned by Congress.

The report confirmed what it called "unusual" UAP activity on multiple occasions, and in those cases it did not rule out the possibility they have could have been caused by "sensor errors, spoofing, or observer misperception.

Those incidents, it said, require "rigorous" further analysis.

What limited data the government does have supports the idea that "if and when individual UAP incidents are resolved they will fall into one of five potential explanatory categories: airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, [U.S. government] or U.S. industry developmental programs, foreign adversary systems, and a catchall 'other' bin."

The report makes no mention of alien visitors, but neither does is specifically rule out the possibility of extraterrestrial origin of UAPs, admitting that some of the observed incidents may be beyond the ability of the government to explain.

A "handful" of the UAP incidents "appear to demonstrate advanced technology," it said.

In 18 incidents, observers reported seeing unusual movement patterns or flight characteristics, such as appearing to remain stationary in winds aloft, moving against the wind, maneuvering abruptly or moving "at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion."

In a few cases, the report said, military aircraft detected radio frequency energy associated with the UAP sightings.

"We have no clear indications that there is any non-terrestrial explanation for them, but we will go wherever the data takes us," an unnamed senior U.S. government official told NBC News.

Comments / 1

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
147K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#National Intelligence#Uap#Congress#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
UFO
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”
Bonner County, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Feds: ‘High confidence’ in existence of unidentified aerial phenomena

SANDPOINT — UFOs may pose a threat to national security, according to the U.S. Office of National Intelligence. According to a document released on June 25, “Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena,” UAPs could pose flight safety risks. The report centers around the UAP Task Force, and the data they collected from November 2004 - March 2021. There were 11 documented “near misses” between military aircraft and unidentified flying objects in UAPTF’s data. The government’s concern is that these objects may be collecting information for a foreign nation, or that “a potential adversary has developed either a breakthrough or disruptive technology.”
PoliticsWMI Central

Feds release preliminary ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ report

Editor’s note: This is the last of a three-part series about “Unidentified Flying Objects” or “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” reported in the night sky over the White Mountains. On June 25, the long-awaited unclassified “Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” report was finally released to the general public by the US Office...
TechnologyUS News and World Report

Pentagon Says Report That U.S. Approved Chinese Drone for Purchase 'Inaccurate'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Pentagon said on Friday that drones produced by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose a potential threat to national security and that a media report that they were approved for purchase by the U.S. government was inaccurate. The Hill newspaper last month reported that a Pentagon...
AstronomyThe News-Gazette

Big 10: What were those 143 'unidentified aerial phenomena' spotted by military pilots?

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. There was no mention of little green men in the Pentagon’s recently released UFO report, but the lack of explanation — 144 sightings by mostly Naval pilots from 2004-21, one confirmed as something other than an ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ — didn’t quiet the extraterrestrial talk.
AstronomyPosted by
SPY

How to Prepare For An Alien Invasion, Since The U.S Government Has Not Denied Their Existence

Aliens are in the air (maybe). If you’re like us, you’ve been wondering a bit more about what exists beyond our galaxy every since the government released an unclassified report that seriously discussed extraterrestrial life for the first time in our nation’s history. Lifeforms on other planets have always been a fascination among Americans, given the secrecy around Area 51 and scattered civilian reports of UFO sightings throughout history. It’s natural to look up and wonder what else is out there, but it becomes even more pressing when “out there” becomes right here on earth. Nearly 120 incidents of UFO sightings have been recorded over the past two decades by U.S Navy pilots, and the documents released by the Director of National Intelligence shed some light, albeit not a lot, on what they might be.
POTUSNew York Post

Pentagon warned of growing risk of nuclear war in 2020 report

The possibility that nuclear weapons will be used in a regional or global conflict has increased over the past decade, according to a newly released report from the Pentagon. The 67-page report, titled simply “Joint Nuclear Operations,” is billed as a statement of “fundamental principles and guidance to plan, execute, and assess nuclear operations.” It was originally completed in April 2020, but was released to the Federation of American Scientists last week in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Pentagon flags threat from Chinese tech company

Washington DC [US], July 24 (ANI): The US Defense Department said on Friday that systems made by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose potential threats to US national security. "The Department of Defense (DOD) position is that systems produced by Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose potential threats to national...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Air Force Directed Energy Report Argues Defensive Force Fields May Be "Just On The Horizon"

The Air Force Research Laboratory argues that we've hit a tipping point with directed energy technologies, bringing many science fiction concepts closer to reality. The Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base has released a new analysis of the Department of Defense’s investments into directed energy technologies, or DE. The report, titled “Directed Energy Futures 2060,” makes predictions about what the state of DE weapons and applications will be 40 years from now and offers a range of scenarios in which the United States might find itself either leading the field in DE or lagging behind peer-state adversaries. In examining the current state of the art of this relatively new class of weapons, the authors claim that the world has reached a “tipping point” in which directed energy is now critical to successful military operations.
Astronomyfoxlexington.com

New video shows unidentified glowing objects near US Navy ship

MYSTERY WIRE — Another video from a now well-documented UFO encounter with the US Navy off the coast of southern California has been published. Filmmaker Jeremy Corbell released the video. Corbell, along with Mystery Wire, have confirmed the video was recorded by Navy personnel onboard the USS Omaha. It shows unidentified objects in the air next to the ship.
Stocksfidelity.com

EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Open Lower Following U.S. Inflation Data Report

UK producer prices and monthly inflation figures; UK House Price Index; EU Industrial Production; Bank of England Deputy Governor David Ramsden speaks at Strand Group event; updates from Total, Babcock International, Tele2, Aker Solutions, Barratt Developments, Tullow Oil, Provident Financial, Hiscox. Opening Call:. European stock futures point to lower open...
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

U.S. Pandemic Recession Lasted Just Two Months, Committee Report Says

The U.S.' pandemic recession lasted just two months and ended in April 2020, a committee report published Monday from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) said. NBER's Business Cycle Dating Committee determined the recession's end as April 2020 because that is when it said jobs and output were the lowest for the economy. The committee said the economy began rebounding in May 2020 as the pandemic's recession is the shortest on record, the Associated Press reported.
AdvocacyPLANetizen

U.S. on Track to Reduce Emissions by 2030, Report Says

Rhodium Group recently published the latest edition on annual outlook for U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions under current federal and state policies. "This current policy baseline provides a starting point for assessing where additional work—in the form of federal, state, or corporate action—is necessary to achieve mid- and long-term US GHG emission reduction goals," according to an article that shares the new report.

Comments / 1

Community Policy