More Disney Park Hours Released With Extra Hour at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

By Mike and Jamie Sylvester
disneydining.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you plan your vacation to Walt Disney World you’ll want to keep an eye on your My Disney Experience App for the latest update in park hours. The Walt Disney World website now shows parks hours have been released through September 11! Plus, several previously posted hours have been changed to accommodate the return of fireworks, the arrival of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, and Disney After Hours Boo Bash events. You’ll also see guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios in August and September now have an extra hour in the park. As you plan your vacation to the most magic place on earth, here are the current posted park hours for June 27 – September 11, 2021.

www.disneydining.com
