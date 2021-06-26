More Disney Park Hours Released With Extra Hour at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Premiering on the infamous Friday the 13th, we will get the first episode of Disney’s Magic Bake-Off where we see some young chefs create the magic of Disney in cake form in front of co-hosts Dara Reneé and Issac Ryan Brown, as well as Disneyland resort pastry chef Graciela Gomez. The show will consist of three teams of two in a timed challenge to design a Disney-inspired cake where the winning recipe will be a Tastemade video that you will be able to find on both Disney Channel and Tastemade social media. The contestants will become inspired by movies like The Lion King as well as the Star Wars, Toy Story, Descendants and Zombies franchises.