These Popular Blueberries Were Just Recalled Due to Parasite, FDA Says

By Krissy Gasbarre
 14 days ago
If you're brainstorming healthy red, white, and blue dishes for the 4th of July—or, if your household is full of blueberry fans (whose isn't?, blueberries are life)—then you need to know this: A major produce brand has just recalled a limited quantity of their blueberries for the presence of an intestinal parasite. We've got your details on this important blueberry recall.

www.eatthis.com
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Drink This Type of Milk, the FDA Has a New Warning for You

While milk has long been touted as part of a balanced diet, not all dairy drinks are created equal when it comes to your health. However, it's not just the choice between skim and whole you might want to consider when it comes to the dairy products in your house. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced a new warning about a particular kind of milk, citing a potential health risk for those who drink it. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The FDA Is Pulling All Food Made by This Company From Shelves

Nothing says summer like the fresh flavors of Mexican cuisine—but if your Taco Tuesdays or Enchilada Everydays include a side of salsa or queso, your health could be in danger. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning about one particular company's products due to the serious health issues they may present to anyone who consumes them. Read on to find out if you should be tossing these foods right now and what to do if you've already eaten some of the compromised products.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Food In Your Freezer, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

It may get a bad rap from some, but using certain frozen ingredients can make whipping up a meal a much easier process. The coldest corner of your kitchen is a reliably safe way to keep your meat, veggies, or fruit edible for longer. But you might want to check what you're reaching for in the freezer the next time you go to prepare yourself some dinner, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that one specific product could make you seriously sick. Read on to see which food you should throw out right now.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

Never Put This on Your Meat After Barbecuing, CDC Warns

From June to August, your grill sees a lot of action, especially over the Fourth of July weekend. If you've been barbecuing for decades, flipping burgers on the grill might seem like second nature by now. However, you could be making a dangerous mistake without realizing it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned about the potential health hazards of putting this one thing on your meat after barbecuing it. Read on to find out what common cooking practice you need to avoid.
Food SafetyBeaumont Enterprise

Dole Blueberries Have Been Recalled in Four States

Before you start mixing a new batch of muffin batter or tossing together the filling for a blueberry pie, take a peek in your refrigerator. Dole issued a recall of fresh blueberries due to cyclospora contamination on June 24th. In a statement, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that "Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is coordinating closely with regulatory officials."
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns

The tablets contain levels of "impurities above acceptable daily limits," according to the FDA. Whether you're taking an over-the-counter ibuprofen for aches and pains or a tablet prescribed by your doctor for a long-term condition, you bank on the medication you consume to make you feel better. Unfortunately, in some rare instances, the pills you're taking can have the opposite effect, which is the case with one medication that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of. Read on to find out if you could be affected by the latest prescription recall.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Dole Product, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Dole is one of the most trusted names in the produce section of the supermarket. It's the world's largest fruit and vegetables company, responsible for 300 staples you probably always have in your home, from bananas to pineapples and salads to juices. But that doesn't mean every single thing Dole makes is always good for you. The company just released a recall notice, which was posted by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), warning that one particular product should not be consumed right now—in fact, you should "discard it immediately," they warn. Read on to find out what you may need to toss from your refrigerator, due to the latest Dole recall.
Healthcontagionlive.com

Dole Does Voluntary Recall on its Blueberries

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the company is concerned about cyclospora contamination on the company’s Dole Fresh Blueberries brand. The FDA announced the voluntary recall of the Dole Fresh Blueberries brand due to a concern about cyclospora contamination. No illnesses have been reported this far. The recall includes...
Public HealthMysuncoast.com

FDA says hand sanitizer might be hazardous

(News Service of Florida) -- Hand sanitizer meant to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus might be hazardous to people’s health if applied in enclosed spaces or places with poor air circulation, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Wednesday. “We have received increasing reports of these side...
Food SafetyThrillist

Blueberries Are Being Recalled Over Potential Contamination

Dole has issued a recall on select cases of Dole Fresh Blueberries due to the potential for cyclospora contamination. The blueberries are sold in those familiar clear plastic clamshell cases. They have been sold at grocery stores in four US states and two Canadian provinces in six-ounce, 18-ounce, 24-ounce, and pint-sized packages. You'll find a full list of the recalled lot codes on the recall page at the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website. That code is printed on the top label and may go across words on the label.
Public HealthMedscape News

FDA Recalls More Metformin Extended-Release Tablets Because of NDMA Levels

Two lots of metformin HCl extended-release tablets have been recalled by Viona Pharmaceuticals because unacceptable levels of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a likely carcinogen, were found in the 750-mg tablets. According to a June 11 alert from the Food and Drug Administration, the affected lot numbers are M915601 and M915602. This generic...
POTUSNewsweek

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Linked to 1,200 Cases of Rare Heart Inflammation

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Wednesday meeting held by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, officials announced that there was...
Food SafetyBusiness Insider

Food Recall Warning - Dole brand Fresh Packed Blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora

Product photos are available: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1624661149420/1624661155154. OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Save-On-Foods LP is recalling Dole brand Fresh Packed Blueberries from the marketplace due to possible Cyclospora contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba,...
Food SafetyKIMA TV

Possible parasite contamination prompts Dole fresh blueberries recall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dole is recalling cases of fresh blueberries due to possible parasite contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. According to the recall notice from the FDA, Dole is working closely with regulatory officials due to the possible Cyclospora contamination of the blueberries. Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite.
wwnytv.com

Dole blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora

(CNN) - Dole has announced a voluntary recall of various size packages of its fresh blueberries due to possible Cyclospora contamination. The recall affects Dole’s fresh blueberries distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York and Wisconsin, along with two Canadian provinces. Package sizes range from six to 24 ounce packages with...

