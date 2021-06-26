Mankato home damaged by overnight fire

MANKATO — A home in Mankato’s Washington Park neighborhood was extensively damaged by a fire early Saturday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Firefighters responded to 416 N. Broad St. at 12:43 a.m. and found the exterior of the building on fire. The blaze was extinguished and no injuries were reported, but damage was estimated at $75,000.

Originally built in 1866, the two story home later had a major addition added and totals 3,700 square feet, according to Blue Earth County tax records. A non-homesteaded three-unit rental building, the home is located between Spring and Washington streets just northeast of downtown and has an assessed valued of just over $200,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.