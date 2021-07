No fire trucks were damaged by champagne bottles as Haverhill celebrated the arrival of two new engines during a ceremony Thursday. Instead of breaking bottles, the event served more as Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien and his Department’s proud show and tell of the two new custom trucks manufactured by Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing. Deputy Chief Eric Tarpy oversaw the Committee that developed specifications for the new engines. He told WHAV the committee talked with area towns about their experiences, but the key criteria was outlined by the department’s mechanic.