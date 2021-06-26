Cancel
Joshua Bassett Says He Almost Died Two Days After ‘drivers license’ Was Released

By Jacklyn Krol
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joshua Bassett revealed he had a near-death experience in which he only had a 30 percent chance of survival. On Thursday (June 24), GQ published an in-depth interview with the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star in which he discussed the terrifying moment. Back in January, just two...

ABOUT

Q98.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

