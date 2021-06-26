Cancel
US consumer spending takes a breather; inflation rises 0.5%, gains 3.4% year-on-year

By SOURAV D
Posted by 
Financial World
Financial World
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Friday, US Commerce Department data had unveiled that US Consumer Spending, the lifeblood of US economy accounting for roughly a two-third of entire economic activities, had stalled in May as a global-scale shortage of chips had hurt motor vehicle purchase, however, a sweeping supply restrain among US manufacturers alongside a shift of demands towards services from goods had kept inflation soaring with the US Fed’s key inflation indicator rising further in May.

