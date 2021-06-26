Video: Spectator causes massive crash at the Tour de France

The first stage of the Tour de France kicked off on Saturday, and it didn’t take long to produce an enormous crash thanks to one poorly-positioned spectator. The spectator had a sign and got right up to the side of the track just as the riders were passing his location. The sign stuck out over the course just enough that one of the riders collided with it, knocking one cyclist over. Given how tightly packed the field was, that was all it took to start an enormous domino effect.