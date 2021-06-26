Netflix Adding Hilarious Chris Evans Movie in July
Netflix is bringing the funny — and Chris Evans — to its streaming platform in July. While Netflix has two funny appearances from the Captain America actor — his small role in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and a guest spot on Billy on the Street — the company is adding one of his most memorable fleshed-out comedy roles on July 1. Not Another Teen Movie, the 2001 parody film that served as Evans' first movie, will be added in just a few days.popculture.com