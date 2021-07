The sweepstakes for Ben Simmons have begun, and the Philadelphia 76ers seem to want more than the first reported offer. The talk of the NBA offseason will be about Ben Simmons‘ future with the Philadelphia 76ers. His offensive limitations showed themselves in this year’s playoffs, making it harder to justify him being a positive impact on the team. Simmons is athletic, a gifted playmaker, and an exceptional defender, but his lack of shooting and spacing of the floor might be why he’s out of Philly.