Team Fortress 2 has set a new activity record. This may have something to do with the recently released update targeting bots. Despite its age, Team Fortress 2 puts most new productions to shame in terms of popularity. The game boasts a large number of devoted fans. In recent days, however, the title catched a particularly strong wind in its sails and, according to SteamDB, has reached a new activity record. Yesterday the counter of people playing this classic game exceeded 150,000 and stopped at 151,253. Steam's stats show that at the moment it is the third most popular game on the platform.