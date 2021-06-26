Mike Gibbs: Revisiting Tanglewood 63: The Early Tapes review – jazz genius caught live
Michael Gibbs is one of the great jazz composers of our time, and has been for the past half-century and more. To prove it, just listen to these seven tracks, recorded in 1970. Born in Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), Gibbs studied in the US and came to London in the late 1960s, landing in the middle of a jazz scene boiling over with youthful creativity. The music here comes from two BBC broadcasts by a handpicked band. The programmes were recorded six months apart and there’s a noticeable difference between them, revealing dynamic changes in the young composer’s approach in this short time.www.theguardian.com