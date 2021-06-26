Flood Warning issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Allen The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Allen County in southeastern Kansas Neosho County in southeastern Kansas Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Woodson County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1015 AM CDT Sunday. * At 1002 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding following heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Between 2 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Humboldt, Yates Center, Erie, St. Paul, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Thayer, Altoona, Toronto, Buffalo, Neosho Falls, Galesburg, Savonburg and Elsmore.