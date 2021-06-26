Cancel
Daytona Beach, FL

Suspect captured days after shooting Daytona Beach officer in the head, police say

By Nicole Acevedo
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in the head was taken into custody early Saturday morning following an intense search. Othal Wallace, 29, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. near Atlanta. He was found hiding in a treehouse located in a property affiliated with a Black militia group known as NFAC, which stands for the "Not F------ Around Coalition," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said in a press conference Saturday.

