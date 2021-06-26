Suspect captured days after shooting Daytona Beach officer in the head, police say
A man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in the head was taken into custody early Saturday morning following an intense search. Othal Wallace, 29, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. near Atlanta. He was found hiding in a treehouse located in a property affiliated with a Black militia group known as NFAC, which stands for the "Not F------ Around Coalition," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said in a press conference Saturday.www.nbcnews.com