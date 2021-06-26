Cancel
Sergio Busquets talks Lionel Messi's renewal amid his own uncertain future

Cover picture for the articleLionel Messi’s contract has apparently been finalized but it still has not been signed by the Argentine and it is making everyone involved with the club feel very uneasy. The Argentine must sign the new contract by 30th June, as after that he will become a free agent. Club legend, Sergio Busquets has recently stated that he would love to continue playing with Messi however, he also believes that it is about time he ends all speculations and decides on his future.

