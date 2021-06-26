Playoffs Have Been a Return for Form for Carey Price
The Montreal Canadiens needed a near-perfect effort from Carey Price to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs. Nobody expected the Canadiens to get this far, especially with the way Price played during the regular season. The 2020-21 season was one of the toughest of Price's career, fighting injuries and poor play all the way to the start of the post-season. In Game 1 against Toronto, it was his first NHL contest in a month, and he stood tall against a favored Maple Leafs team.