Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Playoffs Have Been a Return for Form for Carey Price

By Steven Ellis
Sports Illustrated
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montreal Canadiens needed a near-perfect effort from Carey Price to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs. Nobody expected the Canadiens to get this far, especially with the way Price played during the regular season. The 2020-21 season was one of the toughest of Price's career, fighting injuries and poor play all the way to the start of the post-season. In Game 1 against Toronto, it was his first NHL contest in a month, and he stood tall against a favored Maple Leafs team.

www.si.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
Person
Sean Burke
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Said And Done#The Montreal Canadiens#Maple Leafs#Gsaa#Sp#Ahl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Carter Hart should be paying attention to Carey Price and his playoff run

Improbable. Many would say just that about the Montreal Canadiens run to the Stanley Cup Finals. Coming into the playoffs, Montreal had the least amount of regular-season points among all playoff teams with 59. The Habs have taken the NHL by storm and knocked off two favorites along with the Winnipeg Jets en-route to their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance since 1993. A big reason why is the play of the almighty Carey Price.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Kings Have Playoff Hope in New Pacific Division

The Los Angeles Kings had a tough time this season in the Honda West Division; the team finished with a record of 21-28-7, totaling 49 points. The top two teams in the division gave LA some trouble, as expected; they finished with a 2-6-0 record versus the Vegas Golden Knights and a 1-7-0 record versus the Colorado Avalanche.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Canadiens Conn Smythe Candidates Not Named Carey Price

Montreal Canadiens Carey Price is dangerously close to attaining a Jean-Sebastien Giguere-level of play circa 2003. The then-Anaheim Ducks goalie earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in a losing effort, with the New Jersey Devils ultimately winning the Stanley Cup. The suggestion is more so acknowledgement of Price’s...
NHLchatsports.com

Carey Price’s determination and belief paved the way for a historic run

The Montreal Canadiens were at their lowest point. They were down 3-1 in their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and were coming off of a shutout loss in Game 4. It seemed like it was just a matter of time before they packed up their stuff and went home for the summer.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

2021 Stanley Cup Final: Vintage postseason Carey Price has to return for Game 4

Carey Price needs to deliver in the biggest of ways in Game 4 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final on Monday. This was shaping out to be the year of Carey Price with the Montreal Canadiens goaltender putting a below-average regular season behind him to absolutely dominate the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the magic has worn off so far in the Stanley Cup Final.
NHLCBS Sports

Canadiens' Carey Price: Tough night in Game 1

Price allowed five goals on 27 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Despite his outstanding postseason run, this was the sixth time in 18 games that Price has allowed three goals or more. Still, the veteran netminder owns a 2.18 GAA and outstanding .928 save percentage in 18 playoff games this year, so he's likely to bounce back sooner rather than later.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Carey Price Proves Contract Worth Every Penny

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has had a terrific career with the Habs. Though he has won just about everything a goaltender can, aside from a Stanley Cup, he has had a difficult time winning over the entire fan base throughout most of his career. Originally drafted 5th overall in...
NHLDeadspin

How many firing squads can Carey Price turn back?

The Montreal Canadiens aren’t quite as chained to their history and tradition as the rest of the hockey world (including yours truly) likes to joke about. They can never escape it, and nor should they. it’s the MONTREAL CANADIENS, for fuck’s sake. But the drawn-out pregame ceremonies and insistence on being at the head of every discussion isn’t quite as accentuated as it had been some years ago. That doesn’t mean Habs fans are the most gracious, and should they pick up four wins in the next seven games, all bets are off. But more than a scepter for those who currently adorn themselves in the Bleu, Blanc, et Rouge, the Habs’ history has been something of a cudgel for opposing fans.
NHLCBS Sports

Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Monday

Price will get the starting nod on the road for Game 1 versus the Lightning on Monday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports. Price is sporting a 2.02 GAA and .934 save percentage in his 17 postseason appearances, numbers that are bested only by Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy (.936 save percentage and 1.99 GAA). If the Habs are going to lift Lord Stanley's chalice, they are going to need Price to maintain his elite-level form.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Lightning Have Proven to Be Playoffs Road Warriors

The Tampa Bay Lightning won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, 3-1 over the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena to take a 2-0 lead. The series now shifts to the Bell Center in Montreal for Games 3 and 4. The Bolts looked great in Game 1, coasting to a dominant and comprehensive 5-1 win. In the second game, Tampa looked tired and out of sorts for most of it. Had it not been for the exploits of all-world goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, the series might be tied at one game apiece. For the Habs, winning one of the first two games may have been their best chance to stay in the series.
NBAYardbarker

With spotlight on young stars, 2021 NBA playoffs have been a bridge to new era

These have not been the NBA playoffs most expected. Both No. 1 seeds are gone, and even the matchups that turned out as predicted were full of strange moments and winding routes as they ambled toward their eventual destination. An unusual (but too often dispiriting) season is now receiving the postseason it deserves. We are now left with four teams — each nursing a 50-plus-year title drought — and a reminder that what matters more than any narrative or concerns about marketability is the basketball itself.
NHLNHL

Vasilevskiy wins Conn Smythe Trophy for Lightning

TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. Vasilevskiy was voted the winner after he helped the Tampa Bay Lightning repeat as Stanley Cup champions. He made 22 saves in a 1-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Cup Final at Amalie Arena.
NHLBleacher Report

The Tampa Bay Lightning Are Built to Remain Stanley Cup Contenders

For Tampa Bay Lightning players and fans, Wednesday's Game 5 win against Montreal to clinch their second consecutive Stanley Cup will set off months of celebrations before moving on to the 2021-22 season. General manager Julien BriseBois won't have the luxury of participating in extended festivities. On July 17, all...
NHLPosted by
Arizona Sports

Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Stanley Cup champion

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Instead of calling Steven Stamkos over to accept the Stanley Cup, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman beckoned the Tampa Bay Lightning over as a team. The Lightning sent out another pandemic hockey season like they did the last, winning their second NHL championship in 10 months. Just as Stamkos gathered his teammates around the Cup in September, they put their hands all over the trophy before parading it around the ice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy