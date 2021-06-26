Playoffs Have Been a Return for Form for Carey Price

The Montreal Canadiens aren’t quite as chained to their history and tradition as the rest of the hockey world (including yours truly) likes to joke about. They can never escape it, and nor should they. it’s the MONTREAL CANADIENS, for fuck’s sake. But the drawn-out pregame ceremonies and insistence on being at the head of every discussion isn’t quite as accentuated as it had been some years ago. That doesn’t mean Habs fans are the most gracious, and should they pick up four wins in the next seven games, all bets are off. But more than a scepter for those who currently adorn themselves in the Bleu, Blanc, et Rouge, the Habs’ history has been something of a cudgel for opposing fans.