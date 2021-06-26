Cancel
Man Busted For Trashing Hotel Room In Fairfield County, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 14 days ago
Leander Vincent Watkins Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly trashing a hotel room and for possession of pot.

Leander Vincent Watkins, age 32, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, June 24 by Bridgeport Police after officers were called to the Bridgeport Holiday Inn regarding extensive damages to a hotel room, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the room had been damaged and began looking for the occupants with a description provided by hotel staff.

A short time later, officers noticed several people fitting the descriptions at a local park near the hotel and began questioning them, Appleby said.

After a while, Watkins admitted to being in the room that was damaged. After he was detained by police, officers found a black zip lock bag containing a green leafy substance, broken up into small pieces for sale into "nickel bags," police said.

Police also found several hundred dollars in cash.

Watkins was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance/marijuana and criminal mischief.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Friday, June 25.

