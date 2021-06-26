Driver Trapped In Horrific Eagle Rock Freeway Crash In Early Morning Darkness

A driver who was trapped in his vehicle was hospitalized and in critical condition following a collision in Eagle Rock in the early morning darkness Saturday. The horrific crash occurred at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway near the Glendale (2) Freeway, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. A vehicle smashed into a utility trailer, but it wasn’t immediately clear which vehicle was occupied by the trapped victim.