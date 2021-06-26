Archibald and Costello lead team at Division 2 North Sectional Meet

WESTON — Six members of the Shawsheen Tech boys and girls track-and-field teams participated in the newly aligned Division 2 North Divisional Meet held over two days, Friday and Sunday, at Weston High School. This meet was implemented instead of the Eastern Mass Meets, due to COVID-19. The boys team had four individuals who combined to lead the Rams to a 19th place out of 27 teams. All of their points came from Tyler Archibald and Derek Costello, who both medaled. Archibald finished the 400-meters in fourth place at a time of 52.24 seconds, and Costello was eighth in the 400-meter hurdles with his time of 61.08 seconds.