Weston, MA

Archibald and Costello lead team at Division 2 North Sectional Meet

By JAMIE POTE Sports Editor jamiepote@hotmail.com
homenewshere.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTON — Six members of the Shawsheen Tech boys and girls track-and-field teams participated in the newly aligned Division 2 North Divisional Meet held over two days, Friday and Sunday, at Weston High School. This meet was implemented instead of the Eastern Mass Meets, due to COVID-19. The boys team had four individuals who combined to lead the Rams to a 19th place out of 27 teams. All of their points came from Tyler Archibald and Derek Costello, who both medaled. Archibald finished the 400-meters in fourth place at a time of 52.24 seconds, and Costello was eighth in the 400-meter hurdles with his time of 61.08 seconds.

homenewshere.com
