Genshin Impact Thousand Questions with Paimon

Journey to the Strange Domain with Genshin Impact’s Legend of the Vagabond Sword Guide. Hello Travelers, Cory from HPP here to give you a little quick update on the most recent event to sweep the lands of Genshin Impact, the Legend of the Vagabond Sword! This guide will get you started on what to expect from the challenge, helping out new challengers, and refreshing the veterans. Before we begin, though, if you want to show off your skills, miHoYo is having a video contest with some rather nice rewards of merchandise and Primogems, so here’s the link for that. Get out there and strut your stuff, Travelers, and feel free to post the videos of your awesome runs in the comments below! Without further delay, let’s get into the guide now!