Before sectional meet, girls track team pulls off incredible dual meet win
BILLERICA – Earlier this season, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Track team had pulled out a surprising victory over Whittier Tech on a day when they had just 15 athletes competing. They had also fought to a tie against Greater Lowell later in the season, once again with a very limited roster. With those two meets in the rear-view mirror, it was hard to imagine the Rams putting together a more impressive performance this season.