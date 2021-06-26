Explore Weird Wastelands in Dungeons & Dragons

A new Kickstarter promises to bring a full set of tools for exploring a post-apocalyptic wasteland setting in Dungeons & Dragons. Earlier this month, the makers of the Web DM YouTube channel launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for Weird Wastelands, a new supplement designed to help DMs build a post-apocalyptic setting for their players to explore and survive. The book is inspired at least in part by the classic Dark Sun campaign setting that has appeared in multiple D&D editions, to the point that the book features its own psion class. However, while Weird Wastelands wears its influences on its sleeve, the makers of Weird Wastelands describe the book as a "campaign toolkit" with less focus on lore and more emphasis on providing additional tools and mechanics to enhance play at the table.