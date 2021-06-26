‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6: Meet the Cast

Lexi Wilson. Laurent Basset/Bravo

All aboard Lady Michelle! Captain Sandy and Malia White are back for another season of Below Deck Mediterranean — and they are joined by a whole new group.

Sandy and Malia are coming back after a dramatic previous season that included the exit of Hannah Ferrier.

Hannah, who had been on the show since its debut in 2016, was dismissed by Sandy after Malia anonymously sent in a photo of the chief stew’s Valium and a vape pen onboard.

Hannah defended herself on social media after the season 5 episode aired, showing the items that Malia photographed.

“I like Malia’s arranging skills. So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown… #belowdeckmed,” she tweeted in August 2020.

Both the bosun and the captain received backlash for the story line, with some fans questioning if the twosome planned it because of their dislike for Hannah.

“It’s been a lot of hate which is really sad, but the reality is I didn’t tell Hannah to behave that way. Honestly, it’s a real job and I have to do what’s right and follow Maritime Law. I will never risk my license for anybody, no matter what,” Sandy explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September 2020.

For Malia, it was all about doing what was right.

“People see what they see on camera and we’re obviously filming a TV show but more than that our jobs come first,” Malia added on WWHL at the time. “We have a job and a duty first and that’s all it was it had nothing to do with drama, it had nothing to do with plot twists.”

While Sandy and Malia had a strong mentor and mentee bond during their time on Below Deck, the trailer for season 6 teases a potential fallout between the duo.

After Malia seemingly doesn’t file a report for a crew member’s injury, Sandy can’t seem to accept her excuse.

“I don’t give a f–k. You should have come to me that he was hurt,” the captain replies to Malia in the sneak peek.

Scroll down to meet the rest of the Below Deck season 6 crew: