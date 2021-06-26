Cancel
The Sims Voice Actress Explains Why They Speak Simlish

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of the Simlish language in The Sims 4 and other Sims games is one that’s been told many times over the years, but in case you’re still unfamiliar with the purpose behind the made-up language, a perfect explanation from a Sims voice actor will bring you up to speed. Krizia Bajos, a voice actor whose talents can be heard in The Sims 4, shared a succinct explanation about the fictional language over on TikTok whenever she was asked why the Sims characters have their own language instead of speaking languages people already know.

