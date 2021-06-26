Tesla Autopilot issue leads to 'recall' of nearly 300,000 cars in China

Cancel
Tesla will recall nearly 300,000 Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles delivered in China. According to Bloomberg and Nikkei Asia, the country's State Administration for Market Regulation has announced the automaker's decision on its website. While the move is being called a "recall," owners aren't required to bring in their cars. Since it's meant to address risks associated with the vehicles' assisted driving feature, Tesla will be able to rectify the problem by rolling out an online software update to upgrade the company's Autopilot system.

