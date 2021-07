Derek Chauvin is closing in on a plea deal that would force him to publicly explain why he killed George Floyd, a report has claimed.WCCO reported that multiple sources said Chauvin is in talks with federal prosecutors about the deal and is close to reaching an agreement.The former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced on Friday to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.Chauvin was convicted on all three charges of murder and manslaughter in April after pleading not guilty at the start of his trial.His sentence is one of the...