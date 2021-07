On Cuomo Prime Time Thursday, Chris Cuomo ripped Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and the party that still supports him. This comes on the heels of a hearing in which Johnson intimated that teenage male immigrants coming across the southern border were likely to become criminals, specifically gang members or drug traffickers, though statistics tell a different story. Statistically, undocumented immigrants are less likely to commit crimes for fear of being caught and deported, the average age of arrested drug traffickers is 37, and 80 percent of them are American citizens. Johnson insisted this was not racial profiling.