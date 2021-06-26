Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letters of Pride: Catherine Pirone, Mendota Avenue

By MyRye.com
myrye.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyRye.com is publishing a series of letters of support for raising the Pride flag on City flagpoles. The letters were sent to the City ahead of the City Council voting to fly the flag, and are a matter of public record. From: Catherine Pirone. Subject: Raising the Pride Flag in...

myrye.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Colusa County, CAwilliamspioneer.com

Letter to the Editor – Pride Flag

Colusa County has many members of different origins. We are blessed to celebrate many freedoms. Colusa County is a wonderful place to live. We show support and respect for one another. We as a community shouldn’t focus on one specific group. June is not just considered Pride month. June has Flag Day, Father’s Day, Juneteenth and is African-American Music month. Why can’t we show support to all residents not just based on who they love, but based on who they are as a whole? Not everyone agrees with certain lifestyles or certain religions but we can respect each other regardless of beliefs. To line the streets with rainbows makes me feel like it’s being pushed on us. Not everyone agrees, the rainbow represents God’s promise to never flood the world again, not LGBTQ+. You can see where this causes division. We don’t line the streets with religion or with our colors, etc. We shouldn’t have to display every little aspect of our lives; we shouldn’t have to apologize for it either. We’re all Americans; we line our streets with American flags. The American flag represents all of us. This we all have in common. We can love each other and respect each other regardless of differences. We can absolutely be allies for each other and lift each other up. Why not give recognition to everyone? You get recognition for doing a great job regardless of who you love. I don’t respect people for who they love; I respect people for how they treat others. We shouldn’t compete based on personal aspects. Why are we focusing on a section of the community rather than the whole community? Why create a divide when that is not our goal at all.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

City resumes resource programs at encampments

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, announced that the City Council voted unanimously on June 30 to provide comprehensive street engagement, hygiene and services to homeless encampments, beginning on Sept. 1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s Comprehensive Cleaning and Rapid Engagement Plus program was temporarily suspended...
Fairfield County, CTncadvertiser.com

Letter: Keep town land out of Pride flag displays

Is anyone else fed up with the rainbow madness all over Darien?. I get tolerance but this goes beyond that to promotion/celebration. Of course, the library/schools follow suit further confusing the vulnerable. Then there’s the story of a man who took down a Pride flag at one of our beaches...
Rye, NYmyrye.com

Letters of Pride: Kim Iannucci, Byrd Street

MyRye.com is publishing a series of letters of support for raising the Pride flag on City flagpoles. The letters were sent to the City ahead of the City Council voting to fly the flag, and are a matter of public record. From: Kim Iannucci. Subject: Raising the Pride Flag. Date:...
Rye, NYmyrye.com

Letters of Pride: Margaret Yeh, Claremont Avenue

MyRye.com is publishing a series of letters of support for raising the Pride flag on City flagpoles. The letters were sent to the City ahead of the City Council voting to fly the flag, and are a matter of public record. From: Margaret Yeh. Subject: Rye Pride. Date: April 19,...
Kokomo, INVincennes Sun Commercial

pride

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore has proclaimed June 28th 2021 as LGBTQ+ Pride day in Kokomo to commemorate the accomplishments made and acknowledge the challenges the LGBTQ+ community has overcome.
Rye, NYmyrye.com

Letters of Pride: Julie Engerran, Bennett Street

MyRye.com is publishing a series of letters of support for raising the Pride flag on City flagpoles. The letters were sent to the City ahead of the City Council voting to fly the flag, and are a matter of public record. From: Julie Engerran. Subject: Support the Pride Flag. Date:...
PoliticsSlipped Disc

Life resumes: Leeds Town Hall gets new organ

Message from Nicholson & Co. Ltd. We are delighted to have been commissioned to reconstruct the organ of Leeds Town Hall. In what will be one of the most significant concert organ projects of recent times, the instrument will retain the façade and about half the pipework of the present organ, but will otherwise be entirely new. The aim of the work is to create a modern and versatile concert organ for the city of Leeds, with an inspiring musical character that reflects the organ’s majestic appearance. The organ will have 103 speaking stops, with six manual divisions (three of which will be enclosed) playable from a four-manual console. The specification, drawn up in consultation with the city organist Darius Battiwalla, can be viewed at www.nicholsonorgans.co.uk/pf/lth.
Traffictheintelligencer.com

Letter: Delaware Avenue Complete Streets Project the right move

As a nearly life-long resident of Delmar, I am in support of the Delaware Avenue Complete Streets project. I moved away for college in 1998 yet, when I returned in 2010 with a young family, it was a priority to buy a home where we could walk and bike to local businesses.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Young LGBTQ+ kid pens letter thanking neighbor who flew pride flag in their small town

It's been more than 40 years since San Francisco artist Gilbert Baker designed the rainbow flag as a symbol of the gay community. The Pride flag still holds such power and offers much hope to the LGBTQIA++ community as was proved by a scribbled letter dropped into the mailbox in a small town in Paris, Arkansas. Stephanie Robertson had been handed the Pride flag by her 30-year-old son last year, she decided to hang it up outside her home during Pride month. "She was excited to hang it up for the first time this year and kept it hanging up outside her home all throughout June," said Levi, reported Pink News.
PoliticsSunderland Echo

Council seeks 15 for apprenticeships

Sunderland City Council has 15 apprenticeships on offer in its local services team - eight in horticulture, five fine turf apprenticeships and two for arborists.The successful applicants will help look after Sunderland's award-winning green flag parks, seafront, colourful planting schemes, open spaces and miles of roadside verges – as well as around 40 football pitches, 14 bowling greens and three cricket pitches.All the apprentices will undertake Level 2 apprenticeship training one day a week at East Durham College and receive regular workplace mentoring.
Boston, MADaily Free Press

Letter from the Editor: Pride beyond June

Pride month. It’s a time of celebration — of unapologetic queer joy and love. But it’s also a time of reflection: of how far we have come with LGBTQ+ rights, security and liberty, and how far we have to go. There’s mourning and there’s growth, as well as a strong and loud, courageous fight for visibility and equality.
newportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Thanks, Newport police officers, for your support of Pride Ride

Thanks, Newport police officers, for your support of Pride Ride. Many thanks to generous and community-minded members of the Newport Police Department. Their support of Saturday’s Pride Ride was greatly appreciated by all. Our bike ride around the city in support and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community is growing every year.
PoliticsBBC

'No legal basis for ignoring' Bristol BLM statue request

There was no legal basis to ignore a request to install a sculpture of a protester on the vacant Edward Colston Plinth, a council has admitted. Consultants Interpolitan Ltd applied to Bristol City Council to install a statue of Jen Reid last July - one day after it appeared on the empty plinth.
PoliticsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Local Government Decides to Build a Fountain

Today's joke is about a small town in the United States where the local government was all set to construct a fountain. To select the most suitable builders for the job, they started soliciting bids and came across a few interesting interviewees. Interviewing candidates can be either exciting or tedious,...
Politicscbcny.org

Episode 109: $103.3 billion, with Comptroller Scott Stringer

$103.3 billion is the total amount of spending authorized by the City Council for Fiscal Year 2022. While officials call it a budget of $98.3 billion, the larger figure reflects the full amount to be expended, including $6 billion available from the prior year due to higher than expected tax receipts and federal aid. Joining the podcast to discuss the adopted budget is NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer.
Politicsfoxync.com

NC Kids/Students Eligible For Summer P-EBT Will Get $375

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program helps families purchase food for children whose access to free or reduced-priced meals at school has been impacted by COVID-19 because students are learning virtually, outside of brick-and-mortar schools. The school year 2020-2021 extension of P-EBT benefits has some changes to meet the USDA requirements. Please review the “Student P-EBT Eligibility and Benefits” sections for more information. MORE DETAILS HERE.
Politicsthevoiceofpelham.ca

Pelham spokesperson headed to Welland

Marc MacDonald to head City’s Corporate Communications. After four and a half years as communications specialist with the Town of Pelham, Marc MacDonald has decided to head down Merrittville Highway to Welland, where he will move into a bigger role as the City’s Manager of Corporate Communications. “My new job...

Comments / 0

Community Policy