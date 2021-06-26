Potential trade pieces if the Braves become sellers

Of course, this isn’t what any Braves want to hear, and Atlanta is certainly not out of the playoff race with over three months of baseball to play. However, when you consider the Braves’ poor record to this point and their current roster construction, it almost seems more likely that they turn out to be sellers at the trade deadline rather than buyers. This team hasn’t been good all season long, and the injuries continue to pile up. If they can’t start to string together wins here soon, it might be time to wave the white flag by the time the trade deadline arrives. The Braves don’t have a ton of pieces that could garner much value on the trade block, but there are a few that should attract the attention of teams with more legitimate playoff aspirations.