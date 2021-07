UC Berkeley senior Andrew Montana has been busy working on his debut album, Azalea, Holly, while finishing up his art degree. His newest single, “Strawberry,” is just a taste of his upcoming record, and it’s a folksy, enveloping and somewhat peculiar song (but only upon first impressions). With “Strawberry” taking off on TikTok well before its May 21 release date, the song is sure to continue to be a hit among fans of folk and the dark cottagecore vibes sweeping the social media app and beyond.