Seniors Unfurl ‘Flags of Resilience’ in Times Square
The timing was right for Rhonda Williams to be featured at the Crossroads of the World. “This is the ‘year of yes’ for me, so I’m saying yes to everything I’ve never done before,” said the 67-year-old recent retiree of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share her story in an eye-catching new public art installation in Times Square. “This is never going to happen [to me] again: Flags flying in Times Square on Flag Day! And that’s going to come around again? No.”www.chelseanewsny.com