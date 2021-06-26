Seniors Unfurl ‘Flags of Resilience’ in Times Square

Photos by Maria Baranova Viviane Faver Produced by Times Square Arts, the exhibition, How I Keep Looking Up: Flags of Resilience, by the organization’s first resident public artist, Christine Wong Yap, will be in the streets of Times Square until August 9th. The project collaborates with Encore Community Services, a support program based in Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen that provides meals and social services for senior New Yorkers. To develop the installation, Wong Yap has worked side-by-side with eleven Encore seniors through art-making workshops to design flags representing personal stories about coping through adversities. Seniors reflect on questions like: Where does your resilience come from? How did you learn to cope? What did you learn about the world while facing challenges?