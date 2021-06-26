Cancel
Doinb leads FunPlus Phoenix to a dominant win over RNG in 2021 LPL Summer Split

By Cristian Lupasco
dotesports.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunPlus Phoenix picked up a dominant 2-1 series win over Royal Never Give Up today in the 2021 LPL Summer Split with Doinb leading the charge. The star mid laner played Lee Sin twice and Kled once throughout this League of Legends series, heavily impacting each match even in the one his team lost. His combined KDA throughout the series was 19/5/32 after a roam-heavy playstyle to aid the rest of his team. He secured an MVP vote for his performance today, reaching a total of five MVP votes throughout the split. The other MVP vote in FPX’s win was picked up by Tian, who improved heavily during the offseason and put on a carry mantle, playing aggressive champions to synergize with FPX’s explosive playstyle.

