Vincent van Gogh once stated: “It is good to love many things, for therein lies the true strength, and whosoever loves much performs much, and can accomplish much, and what is done in love is well done.” Although it may be a tad dramatic to quote the post-impressionist artist at the beginning of a motorcycle review, his words ring true when riding the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 S. It’s a model that certainly seems to love many things, which is also its greatest strength.