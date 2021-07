Kyle Kuzma started the season as one of the key points for the Lakers, but things did not go as planned for the Flint native. Kuzma was poised to become the third star for the Lakers behind Lebron and AD, but this season was a struggle for everyone. Kuzma could not escape the struggle this season as he tried to find his place on the team. By the end of the season Kuzma had gone from a solid starter to fighting for minutes. It's definitely not the way Kuzma or the Lakers had planned on the season going, and now there are plenty of trade rumors surrounding Kuzma.