Experts get 1st clues on what may have caused condo collapse

By CURT ANDERSON, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Republic
 14 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some of the concrete columns were cracked. The parking garage was frequently flooded with corrosive saltwater. And the roof was undergoing repairs, with crews pounding on the tower from above for weeks. Officials don’t yet know whether any — or all — of those factors caused...

Miami, FLRepublic

Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately after a review, prompted by the deadly collapse of a nearby condominium building, found that safety concerns exist within the courthouse, officials said. A joint statement from multiple leaders released late Friday said an engineer’s report recommended floors 16...
AccidentsWNEM

Collapsed condo search shifts from rescue to recovery operation

Multiple sources familiar with the Surfside condo collapse operation confirm to CNN families were told it will transition to a recovery operation. The news came in an afternoon briefing to familes. Two sources told CNN to expect this announcement at the briefing at 6 p.m. [Original story, published at 4:18...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bodies of Paraguayan First Lady's sister, brother-in-law and the couple's youngest child are found in the rubble of Surfside condo as death toll rises to 64 and more victims are identified

The bodies of the Paraguayan First Lady's sister, Sophia López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill and their youngest child were among the victims of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside identified on Thursday, according to local news reports. The discovery, which was confirmed by Paraguay Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo, came...
Florida Stateneworleanssun.com

Demolition Experts Implode Partially Collapsed Florida Condo

Demolition experts imploded the rest of a partially collapsed condominium building in South Florida late Sunday in response to fears that it was unstable and could come down in the face of high winds from an advancing tropical storm. It took a matter of seconds for the remaining structure to...
ConstructionPosted by
The Independent

Miami building collapse: Lack of steel reinforcements may have caused Miami building collapse, engineers say

An insufficient number of steel reinforcements at the base of the building may have caused the catastrophic Champlain Towers South collapse, according to engineering experts who have reviewed the building site and photos of the destruction.According to original design plans for the building from 1979, numerous steel reinforcements were called for to connect concrete slabs below the parking deck to vertical columns supporting other parts of the building further above. But initial collapse-site photos reveal less reinforcements than the plans originally called for, according to the New York Times, which reported the potential flaw.“The bars might not be arranged...
Florida Statewkok.com

Valley Engineer Assesses What May Have Led to Florida Building Collapse

NORTHUMBERLAND – A structural engineer in the Valley is assessing what may have caused the deadly building collapse in Sunrise, Florida. Dave Zartman of Zartman Construction says accidents like these usually build up, “When you have a structural failure, its rebar can no longer hold its load, and to me it just seems like the building was that weak and that bad from deterioration over time.”
Florida StateWLFI.com

Purdue experts weigh in on Florida condo building collapse

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)—Engineering experts at Purdue are weighing in on the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida. They say there was one critical point that may have prevented the tragic accident. School of Civil Engineering Professor Rodrigo Salgado said this isn't a usual occurrence. "Obviously something quite wrong had...
Public SafetyFOXBusiness

Miami building collapse: Attorneys, other experts weigh in on causes

Attorneys and experts who spoke to FOX Business are voicing concerns about cracks in the concrete of the Champlain Towers condominium in Surfside, Florida, that unexpectedly collapsed on June 24. The building, constructed in 1981, was undergoing its 40-year recertification process at the time of the collapse, and while officials...
Accidentsbiscaynetimes.com

What Caused a Surfside Tower to Collapse?

After people pick up the pieces of their lives, after the stories of heroism are told, after the dead are buried, we'll still be asking: What caused a wing of a 12-story oceanfront condo in Surfside to collapse?. The building had been undergoing roof work for the past six months,...
Florida Statekasu.org

Looking At Potential Causes Of The Condo Collapse In Florida

More information is surfacing about the extent of structural problems, flooding and leaks in the Champlain Towers South condo building that collapsed last Thursday. Host Robin Young talks to structural engineer Kit Miyamoto about what could have caused this collapse. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR....
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Miami Condo Tower Collapse Likely Started at Bottom of Building, Experts Say

The Miami condo tower collapse that has killed at least nine people and left 152 more unaccounted for appears to have been caused by a failure at the bottom of the 13-story building. A team of structural engineers studying footage of the disaster that sent more than 50 apartment residences crashing to the ground has pinpointed a possible failure near the ground floor. “It does appear to start either at or very near the bottom of the structure,” Donald Dusenberry, a consulting engineer who specializes in structural collapses, told The New York Times. “It’s not like there’s a failure high and it pancaked down.” Three years ago, a structural engineer hired by the Champlain Towers South identified “major structural damage” to the building’s concrete foundations and “abundant” cracks in the parking garage. Residents have said that they had felt the building shaking in recent years while construction was going on nearby.

