'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' Ending Opens Up Whole New Worlds of Possibilities

Over the months, the universe of Dreams has accustomed us to gradually discovering more and more artists, designers, and budding programmers, able to give life to remarkable creations. To the review of the latter is now also added a passionate gamer active on Twitter as ” BadRobo82 “. Recently, the latter has in fact captured the attention of the community with its creation inspired by the latest production of Insomniac Games. And while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is updated on PS5, the videogame duo also finds space within Dreams, thanks to the remarkable work shared by the user. Available directly at the opening of this news, the tribute to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart packaged with Dreams by BadRobo82 is definitely suggestive. The short Demo, created by the player in about a week of work, offers yet another glimpse of the creative potential inherent in the title developed by the Media Molecule team. Among alien landscapes, distant planets, and moving spacecraft, the panorama of Dreams obviously does not rival what Insomniac did on Rift Apart, but it still represents an excellent tribute to Ratchet & Clank: what do you think? Months after Day One, Media Molecule’s post-launch support for the game continues, with the end of June welcoming a new and important patch for Dreams.